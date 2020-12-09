CD Projekt Red will add an epilepsy warning to Cyberpunk 2077 and has promised “a more permanent solution” will arrive “as soon as possible”.

This follows a public safety announcement from GameInformer, after one of their reporters suffered an epileptic shock due to an un-skippable story sequence. The game, which releases tomorrow (December 10), currently includes a section where the player character has a helmet with flashing strobe lights placed on their head.

Since the game is played in first person, these lights cover the screen. GameInformer reported that the helmet is similar to the type doctors use to induce epileptic shocks for diagnostic purposes.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

The publication explained the game induced “one major seizure” and the player “felt several moments where [she] was close to another one”. She cited the “red glitching animations” as being particularly dangerous, as well as story interactions with Keanu Reeves’ character featuring a “flickering pale blue glitch effect”.

The Braindance mechanic, which has featured heavily in the game’s marketing, was also named as a culprit.

Prior to CDPR’s statement, UK charity Epilepsy Action called for an immediate change to the sequence, telling Video Game Chronicle in a statement: “We are alarmed and saddened that a game reviewer had a seizure triggered by Cyberpunk 2077, before it was even launched. These features are unsafe and should have been avoided to make the game more accessible.”

Cyberpunk 2077 launches worldwide tomorrow, on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia.