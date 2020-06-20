GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Gaming News

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will be backwards compatible on next-gen consoles

An upgrade for next-gen systems will also be coming at a later date

By Daniel Hollis
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077. Credit: CD Projekt Red.

Developer CD Projekt Red have confirmed that its upcoming title Cyberpunk 2077 will also be compatible on next-gen consoles when the game is released.

The game is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with console owners now able to use their copy for the upcoming next-gen systems. This means that PS4 players will be able to play their copy on the PS5, while Xbox One players can use the Xbox Series X to play the game.

This confirmation comes from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account and also states that an upgraded version of the game will be available for the new consoles at a later date. The update will also be free for all previous players.

Advertisement

You can see the full statement below:

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally due to be released on September 17 but was recently delayed until November 19 after the company stated they needed more time to “go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

A dedicated live-stream is set to take place next week titled Night City Wire and will provide further insight into the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Very little information has been provided on what fans can expect to see, but after the presentation has aired media previews of the game are scheduled to go live.

In related news, a since-deleted press release from the company revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t be launching on Google Stadia at the same time as other platforms. It noted that this version would debut “by the end of the year.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.