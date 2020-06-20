‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will be backwards compatible on next-gen consoles

Developer CD Projekt Red have confirmed that its upcoming title Cyberpunk 2077 will also be compatible on next-gen consoles when the game is released.

The game is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with console owners now able to use their copy for the upcoming next-gen systems. This means that PS4 players will be able to play their copy on the PS5, while Xbox One players can use the Xbox Series X to play the game.

This confirmation comes from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account and also states that an upgraded version of the game will be available for the new consoles at a later date. The update will also be free for all previous players.

You can see the full statement below:

A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally due to be released on September 17 but was recently delayed until November 19 after the company stated they needed more time to “go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

A dedicated live-stream is set to take place next week titled Night City Wire and will provide further insight into the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Very little information has been provided on what fans can expect to see, but after the presentation has aired media previews of the game are scheduled to go live.

In related news, a since-deleted press release from the company revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t be launching on Google Stadia at the same time as other platforms. It noted that this version would debut “by the end of the year.”