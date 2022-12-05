‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will get a ‘Game of the Year’ edition

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is set to follow in The Witcher 3’s footsteps, and will receive a Game of the Year edition release including the game and its DLC.

That’s according to Polish website Stockwatch (via Insider Gaming), who report that CD Projekt Red president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński told investors that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a Game of the Year edition after the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC in 2023.

“It’s the natural order of things,” said Kiciński. “It was the same with The Witcher, which, after both expansions, was finally released as a game of the year edition and has been on the market that way ever since. The same can be expected in this case.”

While Kiciński didn’t say exactly when we can expect this Game of the Year edition, he did say that it would come soon after the Phantom Liberty DLC releases sometime in 2023.

It’s worth noting that Phantom Liberty, the game’s one and only DLC, is exclusive to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S – and therefore the Game of the Year edition is also likely to only come to these platforms.

With Phantom Liberty acting as the game’s only DLC, a Game of the Year release would likely be the last we’ll see of Cyberpunk 2077. That’s until the release of its planned sequel anyway, which is currently being created under the codename Project Orion.

The sequel will apparently “take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe,” and could even include a multiplayer mode, according to a group strategy update from CD Projekt Red. There were originally plans to add multiplayer to the original Cyberpunk 2077 after its release, but these plans were cancelled following the game’s catastrophic launch, when videos of its comical and sometimes game-breaking bugs went viral on social media.

In other gaming news, an XCOM-inspired Metroid Tactics title was apparently once pitched within Retro Studios.