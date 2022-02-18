‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will not have a Metro says CD Projekt Red

A CD Projekt Red developer has publicly spoken out against the hope that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a robust Metro system added to the game.

This follows news last year that a mod for the game brought in an immersive Metro system. In the mod, 19 Metro stations were added that are explorable and rideable in real time around Night City. Adding to the immersion, players also need to go inside and wait for their ride as well.

Hopes for a Metro system designed by CD Projekt Red emerged earlier in the week when a community Twitter account shared an in-game image apparently found on Reddit, which shows that “stations and lines” are under construction.

After this, global community director at CD Projekt Red Marcin Momot responded to the image, saying: “Sorry to be the buzz killer but that’s not it. There are no plans to add metro to the game.”

All of this follows the announcement that the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 have launched, alongside more details on the 1.5 update for the RPG. Both next-gen versions will run at 60FPS and have a ray tracing and performance mode.

Patch 1.5 includes the ability to finally change appearance, rent can be paid on apartments and renovations done as well, while other apartments around the city are also available. A skip time mechanic, throwing knife play style and a series of new map icons are also in patch 1.5.

In other news, No Man’s Sky will work day-one on the Steam Deck, and that version will even add touch controls to the game.

“As many updates as we’ve done since launch and as many bucket list items we’ve checked off, our list of things we’re excited about never seems to get any shorter,” said Sean Murray on the developer’s plans for the game.