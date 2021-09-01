Cyberpunk speedrunning ‘Aeon Drive’ is out later this month

Aeon Drive is an upcoming action-platformer from developer 2Awesome Studio and publisher Critical Reflex.

A retro-style cyberpunk-themed side-scrolling platformer with a speedrunning twist, Aeon Drive has players control Jackelyne, a space ranger who, armed with a teleportation dagger and power sword, is desperate to get home.

A direct sequel to the 2017 shoot-’em-up Dimension Drive, Aeon Drive begins right where the previous game left off. Set in Neo-Barcelona, Jackelyne must find all the Drive Cores to fix her ship, while also saving the city from impending doom.

Traversal is based on sprinting and dashing through each level, while also using time and space-bending abilities, such as using the teleportation dagger to squeeze through narrow gaps.

While the game features plenty of dangerous traps in its 100 levels, including lasers, spikes, and saws, the difficulty can be adjusted by collecting and strategically placing time-warping devices to save players the frustration of repetition.

The game has also been designed for multiple ways to clear a level, so speedrunners can try and look for optimal paths to get as fast a time as possible.

In addition to its story mode, which can be played solo or with up to four players in local or online co-op, there will also be a competitive PvP mode that also supports up to four players local and online.

Aeon Drive launches on September 30 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

