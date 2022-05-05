Daily puzzle game ‘Knotwords’ gets seal of approval from ‘Wordle’ creator

Wordle creator Josh Wardle has praised Knotwords, a game which he calls an “incredibly elegant daily word game.”

Taking to Twitter (via Kotaku), Wardle shared that “if you like Wordle you should check out Knotwords.”

Calling it an “incredibly elegant daily word game,” Wardle said that “what impresses me most is that, despite its deceptively simple appearance, it has clearly been built with a great deal of thought and care.”

Like Wordle, Knotwords is a word-based puzzle game that adds a new challenge each day.

Available on PC and mobile, Knotwords is a mash-up of Wordle and standard crossword puzzles. The game’s Steam page describes it as a “minimal and elegant logic puzzle – with words,” and while it’s available for free, there’s a paid version that adds more puzzles and a screen to view your personal stats.

Co-creator Zach Gage has shared that Knotwords “is the kind of game I’ve been trying to make my whole career,” and said Wardle’s praise “means a lot” to him.

“I love Wordle and it had a big impact on how I thought about the meta-structures around Knotwords. Thanks for helping us feel confident releasing something without ads,” added Gage.

As for Wordle, the New York Times bought the game in February, and Wardle has remained relatively quiet since the sale. However, the New York Times recently confirmed the best possible starting word for players to use, and even launched a companion bot to help players who are struggling to solve each day’s Wordle puzzle.

Last month, United States Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that even the White House isn’t immune to the daily word game’s charm.

In other gaming news, an hour of footage for Arkane Studios’ cancelled Half-Life spin-off Ravenholm has been shared.