‘Danganronpa Anniversary Edition’ has dropped onto Xbox Game Pass

Spike Chunsoft has announced that Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

In a new tweet shared on Tuesday (January 18), the developer shared the news that players can now download the Anniversary Edition on both Xbox consoles and PC via Game Pass.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition launched on iOS and Android devices back in 2020 to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. It was then released on Nintendo Switch the following year, in December.

The original game was released on the PSP in 2010 and follows a group of high school students who are imprisoned in the school and cut off from the outside world. Subjected to dealing with a murderous bear called Monokuma, the students are pit against each other and promised freedom to anyone who can murder a fellow classmate and get away with it.

Investigate murders, search for clues and talk to your classmates to prepare for a rollercoaster of a trial.🧐 #Danganronpa is now on @Xbox and @XboxGamePass! https://t.co/Ys07zb7b1V pic.twitter.com/MkhnOKpALU — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) January 18, 2022

The player is tasked with investigating and solving each murder while Monokuma serves as judge, jury, and executioner as the player engages in deadly wordplay.

The Anniversary Edition, which includes improved gameplay systems and a new gallery feature, coming to Game Pass makes it the first time a Danganronpa title has been released on Xbox.

