Dark Horse Comics has created a games and digital division called Dark Horse Games (“DHG”). A website is already up.

Dark Horse Comics is the source of many popular IPs such as Hellboy, Sin City, and Umbrella Academy. Their website states that “Our mission is to bring joy and entertainment through Dark Horse Comics’ portfolio of over 425 story driven, diverse and unique worlds and characters, by bringing them to games.”

DHG intends to work with other companies to develop games. “We believe key partnerships with top game companies for our popular IPs is the optimal path to create the best gaming experience for players.” the site says.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, DHG itself will work on lesser-known IPs: “DHG’s first party games will focus on refreshing older and less established IPs as gaming first IPs. DHG will produce and release multimedia projects in conjunction with our games.”

“DHG is in active discussions with the world’s top game co-development studios and content production studios.”

To help support these projects DHG has brought on Johnny B. Lee as General Manager. He has previously worked at Improbable, the studio behind multiplayer game Scavengers.

“Johnny is currently the GM of Dark Horse Games, and has deep experience in games and media & entertainment, cross border M&A and investments, and multi-faceted strategic partnerships.”

Dark Horse Comics was “Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics is an excellent example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and transform a company with humble beginnings into an industry giant.”

Advertisement

Dark Horse Comics recently released a God of War Comic to fill the gap between God of War III and 2018’s God of War.