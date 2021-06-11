‘The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes’’ gets first official trailer

The trailer for the latest instalment in The Dark Pictures Anthology, House Of Ashes, has been released during Summer Game Fest.

House Of Ashes marks the third instalment in a proposed collection of eight games belonging to The Dark Pictures Anthology.

It will feature a group of five soldiers trapped in an underground Sumerian tomb during the Iraq War, and their attempts to escape the supernatural forces within.

Sent down into the ‘House of Ashes’ in search of chemical weapons, the group are expected to either work together or save themselves, attempting to understand the ancient powers that are picking them off “one by one”.

Players can switch between all five characters in House Of Ashes, much like in previous games Man Of Medan and Little Hope. There will also, alongside this solo mode, be local and online co-op modes.

House Of Ashes was teased at the end of Little Hope, but this is the first time a full trailer has been revealed to the public. The previous teaser showed actress Ashley Tisdale in a starring role.

The trailer, shown at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, announced the release date would be October 21.

For a full E3 guide, including everything we know, rumours, dates, and links – visit NME’s E3 Hub.

Today (June 11) Koch Media’s Primetime Gaming Stream will be held at 8pm BST, and looks set to finally reveal the secrets behind their mysterious teaser website.

The Summer Games Fest has already been responsible for revealing plenty of exciting upcoming games, including sinister battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, university simulator Two Point Campus, and wholesome puzzler Planet Of Lana.

During the Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live stream yesterday (June 10), Prime Matter, a new publishing label under Koch Media, was announced along with 12 new games, including Payday 3, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a new Painkiller game, and more. It’s likely today’s stream will focus on these titles.