‘Dark Souls 2’ and ‘Psychonauts 2’ officially verified for Steam Deck among others

Steam has strict criteria that must be met for games to be officially verified for the Steam Deck, but a handful of games have joined the growing list.

The list of games is available through SteamDB. Many games are capable of running on the Steam Deck. Some have an easier time than others, as those that run natively on Linux and use the Proton compatibility layer need fewer tweaks to be supported on the Steam Deck.

However, some games that run without issue on the handheld may not receive official verification, for problems such as text being too small on the screen. (via gamingonlinux).

Advertisement

It is possible for users to access the Steam Deck tablet mode UI via browser. Here users can see games that have been tested by Valve for compatibility, and see which games are going to run well on the platform. Some games, such as The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, are classed as “playable” but have issues such as small text.

The full list of games that are officially verified for Steam Deck is below:

In other news, Sony believes that Activision Blizzard games will remain on the PlayStation platform following the acquisition of the company by Microsoft. “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,” said a spokesperson for Sony.