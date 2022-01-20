‘Dark Souls 2’ and ‘Psychonauts 2’ officially verified for Steam Deck among others

Steam has strict criteria that must be met for games to be officially verified for the Steam Deck, but a handful of games have joined the growing list.
The list of games is available through SteamDB. Many games are capable of running on the Steam Deck. Some have an easier time than others, as those that run natively on Linux and use the Proton compatibility layer need fewer tweaks to be supported on the Steam Deck.
However, some games that run without issue on the handheld may not receive official verification, for problems such as text being too small on the screen. (via gamingonlinux).
It is possible for users to access the Steam Deck tablet mode UI via browser. Here users can see games that have been tested by Valve for compatibility, and see which games are going to run well on the platform. Some games, such as The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, are classed as “playable” but have issues such as small text.
The full list of games that are officially verified for Steam Deck is below:
- APE OUT
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstars
- Cuphead
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- Death’s Door
- Death Stranding
- Dishonored
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- Hollow Knight
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- SCARLET NEXUS
- Sable
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Messenger
- Total War: WARHAMMER II
- Tunche
- Webbed
