‘Dark Souls 3’ Steam update suggests imminent multiplayer fix

FromSoftware has updated the Steam version of Dark Souls 3 after around two years, leading to speculation that the trilogy’s PC servers will be back soon.

After a hacking exploit brought down the Dark Souls trilogy servers on PC in January both Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have said a fix is on the way, but neither gave any sort of timeframe or release window for the fix.

Now the backend for Dark Souls 3 on Steam has seen an update, as shared by Lance McDonald on Twitter, which appears to be some sort of debug change to the game. Whilst there is no confirmation that the servers will be back up soon, it is the first backend update for around two years according to SteamDB (via PCGamesN).

Bandai Namco have pushed a new Dark Souls 3 update to folks with access to some of the debug branches on Steam for the first time in many years. Probably testing new patches for upcoming server restoration. pic.twitter.com/v6o4DrJ5io — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 23, 2022

As debugging is essentially the process of removing errors and certain behaviours in a program, or in video games the fixing of bugs, it’s believed that this could be Bandai Namco and FromSoftware gearing up for a patch that brings online play back to the PC version of the game.

It’s worth noting that there appears to be no such debug update for Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 on Steam as of publication, although these changes could be coming soon if required.

The last we heard of the PC servers returning was in May of this year, when publisher Bandai Namco said the servers would be back up “as soon as possible”. Later that same month developer FromSoftware addressed the issue, saying: “We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem.”

The studio also said it will provide updates once the restoration schedule is “finalised,” and it looks like the debugging of Darks Souls 3 means progress is well underway.

