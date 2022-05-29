‘Dark Souls’ developer says it’s brining back PC servers “progressively”

Series developer FromSoftware has provided an update on when the PC servers of the Dark Souls trilogy will be fixed.

Back in January of this year the online servers for the Dark Souls trilogy were shut down after a Remote Code Execution (RCE) hack was being used by some players to take control of other players’ PCs. This was followed by a statement from publisher Bandai Namco last month which confirmed that a fix for the issue was being looked at.

Now FromSoftware has officially weighed in on the ongoing problem, as the developer told PC Gamer in a statement yesterday (May 28) how it plans to deal with the hack.

“We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC,” said FromSoftware. “We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem.”

“We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalised. We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue,” added the developer.

This statement appears to indicate that Dark Souls 3 will be the first game in the trilogy to be brought back online when the RCE hack is dealt with, but FromSoftware also makes it clear that an exact date for when the servers will be back online is currently unavailable.

The PC servers for the Dark Souls games have been down for just over four months as of publication, but the same exploit hasn’t impacted Elden Ring – FromSoftware’s most recent title – as the servers for that game have been online since launch in February.

Getting statements from both FromSoftware and Bandai Namco should put players to rest, especially after concern for the PC servers was renewed in April when each of the game’s Steam pages had mentions of online play removed.

