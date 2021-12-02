‘Dark Souls: Nightfall’ mod now has original ‘Elden Ring’ release date

Dark Souls: Nightfall is perhaps the biggest mod for the original Dark Souls to date, and its release has been pushed back to the original release date for Elden Ring.

The mod has new characters, bosses, questlines, and maps, and will now release on January 21 2022.

“Nightfall is a direct fan-made sequel to Dark Souls,” reads the mod’s website. “It’s basically a brand new Souls game built using the Dark Souls engine and assets. Combat will be faster-paced, against a mixture of familiar and unfamiliar foes, with brand new voiced NPCs and side-quests. Nightfall also takes many cues from the design of Majora’s Mask, one of my favorite games.”

Advertisement

An 18-minute YouTube video from February of this year aimed to give potential players a look at the game, which can be found embedded below. Despite starting rather conventionally in the Undead Asylum, the player character then drops a sizeable distance straight to the Kiln of the First Flame and starts using a wave-dash, because this is a Dark Souls mod.

There’s plenty of dedicated fans involved with the project, but writer on the project Grimrukh runs a blog that contains plenty of updates and information about the mod. The early stages of development began in 2019, before a team was assembled and the hard work could start in 2020.

According to Grimrukh, the mod will only work with the remastered version of the original Dark Souls, as the new assets would likely push older versions “over the limit”.

Outside of the video and a release date, the mod team has remained tight-lipped about the project, but it’s now just one month behind FromSoftware’s new game Elden Ring, which will release on February 25 2022.

Advertisement

In other news, Respawn has removed the original Titanfall from digital sale, although players can still log into the servers to play matches.