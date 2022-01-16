‘Dark Souls: Nightfall’ mod shows off footage ahead of upcoming demo

The incredibly ambitious Dark Souls: Nightfall mod has shown off snippets of new footage ahead of the demo dropping next week.

In December of 2021, it was announced that the fan-made sequel mod to Dark Souls would take the original release date of Elden Ring this month, but developer Grimrukh announced on December 31 that the game would need a few months delay. A short video has been released showing off some gameplay ahead of the mod’s demo on January 21.

The demo will feature the first two areas in the Dark Souls: Nightfall mod, alongside more weapons, new mechanics, and bosses. Feedback from the demo will also be integrated into the mod’s full release.

“When we delayed Nightfall’s release date from December 21 to January 21, we thought the extra month would be enough time to finish its development with at least a week’s testing to spare,” said Grimrukh of the delay.

“There’s likely some universe where that was true, but after two weeks of crunching through the first half of December, then coming down with the common cold (yes, it apparently still exists), it became clear to me that any universe in which Nightfall won the race against Elden Ring was also a universe where (a) our team was completely miserable, (b) we cut out a lot of nearly-finished content, (c) the game was a bug-ridden mess, or most likely (d) all of the above.”

Nightfall is being touted as a whole new Dark Souls game that uses the 2011 original as a baseline but adds heaps of new content. It’s also been teased that the mod will take cues from Majora’s Mask – although whether this is in tone, time mechanics, or something else remains to be seen.

The mod will also only work with the remastered version of the original Dark Souls, as the new assets would likely push older versions “over the limit”.

