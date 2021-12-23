‘Dark Souls’ table top role-playing game announced

Steamforged Games, creator of the Dark Souls board game, has announced that it will be releasing a tabletop RPG inspired by the series.

Steamforged Games has not provided details on how the roleplaying game would work. It could be an unofficial sourcebook for Wizards Of The Coasts’ Dungeons And Dragons fifth edition, or it could use a completely bespoke system.

They announced the game in a Tweet, saying, “Roll your dice beside the bonfire and link the flame Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled!”

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled! https://t.co/H5cJHLEaWl pic.twitter.com/vYdY9hyCEh — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) December 22, 2021

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki has recently credited Ico for being the reason that Dark Souls exists. “It was a beautiful, untold experience and story that I had never imagined, and I’m very sorry to my friend, but I was quietly moved and silent,” Miyazaki told Famitsu. “And that’s when I left the company I was working for at the time and started working for FromSoftware.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say it was the game that changed my life, and I’m proud that it was Ico and it was Mr [Fumito] Ueda’s game,” Miyazaki added.

Dark Souls also won the Golden Joystick award for the ultimate game of all time. The notoriously tricky adventure game that has inspired many similar experiences picked up the award as part of a celebration of 50 years of video games.

