‘Darksiders Genesis’ and ‘Man Of Medan’ join Xbox Game Pass for August

A brand new selection of Xbox Game Pass games have been unveiled, with Darksiders Genesis and The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan headlining the line-up.

Darksiders Genesis is a spin-off to the popular Darksiders franchise and changes the formula up drastically. Shifting from a third-person action-adventure, the game borrows influences from titles such as Diablo and is an isometric hack-and-slash looter.

Alternatively, The Dark Pictures: Man Of Medan is the first instalment in the anthology series and works as an interactive choose-your-own-adventure horror game. Players control a host of characters through the creepy narrative in the hopes of survival. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is set for release later this year.

Many other titles will also be added, including Final Fantasy VII HD, a high definition upgrade of the classic role-playing game. Check out the full list, systems and release dates below:

Darksiders: Genesis (Console) – August 6

It Lurks Below (Console & PC) – August 6

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Console) – August 6

Trailmakers (Console & PC) – August 6

UnderMine (Console & PC) – August 6

Xeno Crisis (Console & PC) – August 6

Final Fantasy VII HD (Console & PC) – August 13

Last month saw numerous new titles added, including the highly-anticipated Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Grounded, which entered Xbox Game Preview and reached 1 million players within its first 48 hours.

The new selection of titles join Xbox’s Games With Gold for August. Four new titles have been made available as part of the programme including Portal Knights and Red Faction II, and players with an Xbox Live Gold membership are eligible to download each title for free.