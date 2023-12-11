‘Dave The Diver’ gets ‘Dredge’ crossover in spooky update

Dave The Diver & Dredge are receiving a new free DLC, as announced at The Game Awards 2023.

The DLC is scheduled to launch on December 15 on PC and Nintendo Switch. It will be available to anybody who already owns Dave The Diver, and both Dredge and Dave The Diver will be available at a discounted price when the DLC is released.

The update includes a brand new night map, a new weather effect in the form of fog, and a new weapon for you to use while diving in the form of the Drain Gun.

“Creating this crossover DLC is what our passionate fans in the community have been eager for, so combining our two distinct flavours in this DLC makes so much sense. We hope it’s full of fun experiences for all players,” said Dave The Diver game director Jaeho Hwang in a press release.

Dredge developer Black Salt Games also stated that it was “amazed to find out admiration was mutual when their team reached out to us after we launched Dredge.”

“This collaboration marries two unique fishing experiences and showcases what’s great about the gaming spirit in our community; celebrating each other’s work and delivering a great time for our players,” it concluded.

NME reviewed Dredge and wrote that the game has a “genuine sense of mystery and possibility”.

“A beautifully decorated vessel that runs well for the first few hours, before revealing itself to be a bit of an old clunker,” the review concluded.

“The experience of playing Dredge doesn’t line up with the promise of its enchantingly strange presentation.

