‘Dave The Diver’ studio is working on an ‘Escape From Tarkov’-style zombie survival game

Nakwon: Last Paradise, an apocalypse stealth survival game from the developer of Dave The Diver, will pit the player against invincible zombies that have overrun Seoul.

Nakwon is the name of the last city that humans have been able to use as a sanctuary from the infection, explained studio Mintrocket in a post to Steam.

As South Korea has a highly stringent set of regulations regarding gun ownership, things like revolvers and shotguns are rare and bullets are more expensive that the guns themselves in the game. Moreover, Seoul’s dense structure makes it advantageous for humans, allowing them to hide and find new locations for looting.

Interestingly, Nakwon: Last Paradise‘s zombies are unkillable and all players can do to put some distance between themselves and certain death is “disable them just for a brief moment”.

Mintrocket said that Nakwon: Last Paradise is split into two experiences, scouting and simulation. Scouting involves entering the outskirts of Seoul to collect resources to support the settlement. However, both zombies and other players will prove a threat to success and survival.

Simulation, on the other hand, asks players to barter with what they brought back from their excursions in order to reach a higher citizen grade, unlocking “more privileges and benefits”.

“Every day, you must decide whether to go out for scouting or staying inside. But, you must consistently secure more food to avoid starvation and make the best choice whenever an unexpected event occurs,” concluded the studio.

Mintrocket assured intrigued fans that they will get to grips with the game in a pre-alpha test later this year, following almost a year of development on the project.

Dave The Diver was widely seen as one of the most entertaining games of 2023 and had sold over one million copies in a little over a week. In that game, the player is a deep sea diver who hunts and catches the fish served by a local sushi restaurant.

An update in August added automated quick time event button presses and charging button presses, inventory sorting, increased UI size for PC and Steam Deck and a variety of fixes for the underwater exploration sections of the game.

