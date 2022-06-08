David Arquette says ‘The Quarry’ developer could make a “wonderful” ‘Scream’ game

Scream actor David Arquette says he would love to see Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games make a title based off the horror franchise.

Arquette spoke to ComicBook.com yesterday (June 7) about the idea, as he’s also set to appear in Supermassives Games’ The Quarry, which releases on June 10.

“I think they could pull it off really easily in a wonderful way. Even just re-shooting some stuff. It’s literally like, if you scan some people in there, you can do different versions of different movies and you could do all kinds of stuff,” said Arquette.

“It would be a wonderful experience. I would love that! Ghostface is already in that world, so it’s not that hard.”

The Ghostface killer from the Scream franchise has already appeared in multiple video games, including the likes of Dead By Daylight, Call Of Duty, Among Us and a now delisted mobile game based on Scream 4.

Until Dawn, which released in 2015, takes inspirations from horror franchises like Scream as it centres around a group of teenagers surviving the night in a cabin after supernatural forces descend on them. The player is tasked with making decisions in an attempt to ensure each of the characters survives.

Arquette will not be returning for next year’s Scream 6 and neither will co-star Neve Campbell, who said she turned down the offer given to her for the film.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” explained Campbell. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

In other news, the president of the ESA has said that E3 will return in 2023 as both a physical and digital event.