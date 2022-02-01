David Guetta set to perform ‘Roblox’ virtual DJ party

Wonder Works Studio has announced that DJ David Guetta will perform in its online game Roblox.

Created in partnership with Warner Music and the Roblox developer, David Guetta’s DJ set will premiere on February 4 at 4 PM PT / 12 AM BST and continue throughout the weekend in an interactive universe powered by the latest Roblox technology and visual enhancements. However, players can jump in and witness the pre-show experience today (February 1).

David Guetta will perform as his avatar self in an intergalactic themed set, where attendees will be able to navigate the show through an asteroid-traversing obstacle course. The show will be decorated with crystals, neon lights, holograms, and lasers, and will feature dance battles, a secret puzzle to unlock special abilities, virtual merchandise (dubbed “verch”) and more.

The virtual concert will also feature Q&As with Guetta, along with the 45-minute music set for the Roblox community.

“Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world,” said Guetta. “We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.”

“We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Warner to host another major virtual concert with one of the biggest stars to ever perform on Roblox,” said Roblox Vice President and Global Head of Music Jon Vlassopulos.

“David has been engaging and inspiring music fans all over the world for over 20 years with his unique DJ performances, and now he can play, as his avatar, to millions of fans in one weekend in this fun, interactive, intergalactic DJ Party world on Roblox. It’s going to expose a new generation of fans to dance music and take clubbing to a whole new level!”

