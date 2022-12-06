David Harbour and Jodie Comer to star in horror video game

David Harbour and Jodie Comer are set to star in a horror video game.

Harbour is currently working on a film adaptation of Gran Turismo, and was recently asked by Fan Nation whether he would be keen to star in a game one day.

“I actually have one coming out,” the Stranger Things star replied. “Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That’ll be coming out… I think it’s next year. A horror game.”

The actor kept any other details, including plot or release date, under wraps.

Meanwhile, Frictional Games – the developer behind Soma and Amnesia – recently revealed Amnesia: The Bunker, a first-person horror game set during World War 1.

Set to release for PC, Xbox and PlayStation in March 2023, Amnesia: The Bunker follows a French soldier in WW1 as he becomes trapped in a dark bunker with a “dynamic and ever-present monster that reacts to player actions.”

“In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way,” reads Amnesia: The Bunker’s Steam page, which adds that “no play-through is the same” due to randomised behaviour.

“Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell,” the page continues. “Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.”

David Harbour is set to play the trainer of an aspiring teenage driver in the Gran Turismo film, due to be released next year.