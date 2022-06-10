David Harbour says it took ‘The Sims’ to break his ‘World Of Warcraft’ obsession

Stranger Things star David Harbour has revealed that he “played the shit” out of World Of Warcraft, and it took a “vortex moment” in The Sims to realise he was playing it too much.

As part of Netflix Geeked Week, an after show for Stranger Things season four saw Harbour and co-star Winona Ryder discussing the latest season and their own hobbies.

When Harbour briefly mentioned playing World Of Warcraft (thanks, PC Gamer), host Felicia Day pushed for more details and Harbour bemoaned it was “one of the most embarrassing things of my existence.”

After a bemused Ryder asked him what World Of Warcraft is, Harbour went on to explain his time with the MMO.

“In 2005 I played the shit out of this game! It ruined my life for like a year. I mean, I was like out of my mind,” shared Harbour, who added that he was “wildly” obsessed with the game.

“I was a Night Elf warrior called Norad, and he was second tank of my whole guild,” said Harbour, and revealed that he was “full-on” into raiding on World Of Warcraft – an intense part of the game which can involve a demanding schedule.

However, Harbour revealed that it took an unlikely source to help him take a step back from World Of Warcraft.

“I also played The Sims. You ever play The Sims?” You could be an actor on The Sims, you can progress in your career but what you have to do is you have to work on things – you have to work on your speech and on your body,” explained Harbour.

“But I remember my avatar had got to a certain level in his career and he…I kept trying to get him to work on his speech. He was a supporting player but I wanted him to work on his speech and his body and all he wanted to do was sit around and play video games!”

Seeing his lifestyle re-enacted in The Sims gave Harbour a “vortex moment, where I saw my life before my [eyes]”.

“An actor playing that game could really mess with your head” said Ryder, to which Harbour replied “that’s what I did, and that’s why my life was ruined”.

When Day pointed out that he seems to be doing well now, Harbour joked “I’m a comeback kid, I’m the Tyson Fury of acting!”

