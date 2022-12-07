‘Days Gone’ director blames “woke reviewers” for poor reception

The director of Days Gone has blamed “woke reviewers” for the poor reception to the open-world, action-adventure game.

Released in 2019, Days Gone received mixed reviews with critics taking issue with the story, mission design, and several bugs but the title still went on to become the 19th best selling game of the year in the United States.

Now, taking to Twitter, director John Garvin has opened up about the feedback from critics after responding to one fan who said “I will never understand how this game didn’t get universal praise from critics. One of the few times I’ve been utterly blown away because I was expecting an average experience based on the reviews.”

According to Garvin, there were three reasons why Days Gone wasn’t critically acclaimed. “It had tech issues like bugs, streaming and frame rate, it had reviewers who couldn’t be bothered to actually play the game and three, it had woke reviewers who couldn’t handle a gruff white biker looking at his date’s ass.”

3. And three, it had woke reviewers who couldn't handle a gruff white biker looking at his date's ass https://t.co/ihgm19C3gh — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) December 7, 2022

At the start of the year, fellow director Jeff Ross went viral with a series of tweets about how “upper management” made the team at Bend Studios feel like the game was a “disappointment”, despite the fact it’s since gone on to rack up over 10million in sales.

Ross went on to say that he had no interest in a follow-up, after Sony cancelled Days Gone 2. Garvin has since echoed those claims, saying “for me at least, those days are gone.”

For me at least, those days are gone https://t.co/cew4xpyDjI — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) December 7, 2022

Garvin also shared an image of the positive reviews that the PC version of Days Gone received. The PC version of the game was released in 2021, 26 months after the original PS4 version.

“Nothing changed that Jeff Ross and I were responsible for. All that changed was code cleaned up their shit, so I guess bugs, streaming and frame rate matter. Funny that Jeff and I are the ones who are gone…”

Earlier this year, Jeff Ross announced he had joined Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers. Elsewhere Bend Studio announced that it is working on a new game that build off of Days Gone.

In other news, the first full expansion for Vampire Survivors is coming later this month, with Legacy Of The Moonspell due before the end of December.