‘Days Gone’ director says management made it feel like a “disappointment”

Days Gone director Jeff Ross has said that despite the apocalyptic zombie game selling millions of copies, “local studio management” made developers feel like it was a “big disappointment”.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (January 5), Ross shared that the commercial success of Days Gone did not line up with the mood surrounding the game.

“At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8million copies. It’s since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam. Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment,” said Ross in a Tweet.

Advertisement

Later on, Ross said that there were “years of issues” that needed working through in his own experience.

Not sure. In my case, there were years of issues to work through — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) January 6, 2022

Ross also said that he was planning on “building on top of the original” with a “kick-ass sequel” but alludes to the pitch for a sequel being declined. After being asked by a fan if there was still hope for a sequel, Ross said “never say never,” but warned that “it won’t happen any time soon”.

Also touching on the non-existent sequel, Ross adds that former Sony CEO Shawn Layden was the developer’s “biggest advocate” for getting a second game.

Despite Days Gone selling over a million PC copies after launching on consoles two years earlier, Layden previously said that players shouldn’t expect to see Sony start launching its biggest titles on PC any time soon.

Advertisement

In other news, The Elder Scrolls Online is teasing a brand new continent for players to explore. Alongside a mysterious cinematic teaser, Bethesda says fans can expect to “explore new lands, uncover new dangers, and experience all-new stories”. More information will be announced later in January.