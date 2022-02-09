‘Days Gone’ director wanted to make an ‘Uncharted’ prequel

Following the cancellation of Days Gone 2, director Jeff Ross has revealed he had plans for an Uncharted prequel.

Speaking to Sacred Symbols+ (and transcribed by VGC), Ross said that after the sequel to Days Gone wasn’t greenlit, the team started looking at other Sony titles. One of the potential games was a prequel to Uncharted featuring “Victor Sullivan at the age of 25 in a very stylised world where… it would be around 1976 it think is where we figured out his age might be.”

“A young sexy Victor Sullivan, to me, would have been like Sean Connery,” said Ross, comparing the character to James Bond.

“He busted out of the Navy for reasons, and I thought seeing him young and trying to figure out his way in this world going from trying to be a soldier or you know a military man to now I’m just out on the streets and I’m gonna become a hustler,” he explained.

Inspired by films such as Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Ross wanted to pull from that era “without leaning into the cheesy parts of the ‘70s.”

However plans stumbled when they couldn’t find many “opportunities for shootouts”. He didn’t want to make “the first Uncharted game where the player didn’t shoot anybody.”

Earlier this year, Ross took to social media to say that any pitches for Days Gone 2 were “dead on arrival” with upper management telling Ross’ team “that the game wasn’t selling well and that’s why you’re not getting a sequel.” He went on to add that he’d “moved on” from making a sequel. “If we were going to do a Days Gone sequel with me involved, that was two years ago. I’ve moved on, done different things. I’m not fighting for that.”

Earlier this year, the creative director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Shaun Escayg and game director Kurt Margenau were asked whether the developer would make a new title in the action-adventure series in the future.

“I think we can say for certain that we can never say never,” said Escayg. “Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves, I love, and Kurt loves. It’s a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that.”