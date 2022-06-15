‘DayZ’ 1.18 update adds additional explosives and more

The latest DayZ update has been released, and it’s adding a whole slew of explosive weapons to the game.

These come as part of the game’s 1.18 update and are showcased via a teaser trailer. The first is an M79 grenade launcher. This is a single-shot weapon that’s able to shoot 40mm fragmentation grenades as far as 300mm. There is also a fireworks launcher, which comes as an event item.

Alongside these are four types of smoke grenades (black, white, red, and green), a special type of grenade, Claymore explosives, and plastic explosives. Claymores are a remotely detonated directional mine, while plastic explosives need to be combined with a remote detonation unit in order to detonate them while staying out of harm’s way.

Joining the new explosives is the game’s smallest firearm to date, The Derringer. This is a two-barrel .357 pistol “that can be hidden pretty much anywhere”. The Revolver and Blaze rifle can also now be sawn off.

New weapons aren’t the only additions, with a new type of dynamic event introduced, which adds new points of interest to the existing Chernarus and Livonia railway networks.

Lastly is new quality of life improvements to both the PC and console versions of the game, including a more structured keybinding menu for PC and the ability to bind any gesture to any key. As for console players, there are now more sensitivity options for the right stick on controllers. There are various other small tweaks as well, which can all be seen here.

DayZ is available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

