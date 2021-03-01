DC and Epic Games team up for a ‘Batman’ and ‘Fortnite’ crossover comic series

Epic Games’ hit battle royale game Fortnite’s next crossover will be with DC Comics’ Batman, albeit in comic book form.

The comic book series will span six issues, with the first two releasing on April 20. Subsequently, each remaining issue will release fortnightly, with the last issue releasing on July 6.

The limited series, which is titled Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, will see Batman sucked into the Zero Point. While trapped on the island, Batman will “uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point”.

Each issue will come with a code that players will be able to use redeem a new “Rebirth” Harley Quinn outfit in the game. Players who collect all six issues will be able to redeem an Armored Batman Zero skin.

Series writer Christos Gage also alluded to the addition of other DC heroes into the mix: “I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with.” He added, “It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world”.

The crossover is the latest in DC’s collaboration with Fortnite. The game most recently introduced skins for DC characters such as the Flash and Green Arrow. Prior to the skins’ release, characters such as the Joker and Poison Ivy were also introduced into the game.

Other crossovers include Ripley and the Xenomorph from Alien, Sarah Connor and the T-800 from Terminator, Kratos from God Of War, Master Chief from Halo, Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter and more.