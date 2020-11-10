‘Dead By Daylight’ arrives on next-gen consoles this week

Behaviour Interactive has announced that Dead By Daylight will be a launch title for the upcoming next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

The developer revealed the launch times with new trailers on the official PlayStation and Xbox YouTube channels. The videos highlighted that the next-gen version of Dead By Daylight will be available for free to anyone who owns the game on current-gen consoles.

The upgraded version of the game will support 4K resolution and will run at 60 fps. The game will also include cross-play across all of its available platforms, as well as the ability to transfer saved progress from current-gen consoles to their respective next-gen upgrades.

Check out the videos below.

Additionally, all versions of Dead By Daylight will receive “top-to bottom graphical and visual overhaul” over the coming months. It will be implemented through the Realm Beyond project, which aims to improve the game ahead of its fifth anniversary in 2021.

The game will arrive on Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10, and on PS5 from November 12 onwards.

Earlier this year, Behaviour Interactive released a paid DLC pack for Dead By Daylight that was in collaboration with Konami’s Silent Hill franchise. The it included Silent Hill’s famed monster, Pyramid Head, a new survivor Cheryl Mason (a.k.a Heather from Silent Hill 3) and the Midwich Elementary School map.

In other horror game news, the third instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology series, House Of Ashes has been revealed, and is scheduled to arrive in 2021. The game – which features actress Ashley Tisdale – will reportedly explore elements of Sumerian mythology.