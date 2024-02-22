‘Dead By Daylight’ is getting a “killer” Iron Maiden crossover

Dead By Daylight and Iron Maiden have teamed up for a new collaboration that is available right now.

The new collaboration is available for purchase today (22 February) , and includes several new legendary outfits in the form of Iron Maiden mascot Eddie The Head. Four different killers have new Eddie outfits, with The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger and The Oni all receiving the Iron Maiden treatment.

Survivors in the game are able to unlock and equip new tour shirts that feature Eddie The Eagle prominently. Once any of the cosmetics for either the survivors or the killers are equipped, Iron Maiden track ‘Fear Of The Dark’ will play while all players are waiting in the lobby for the match to start.

“Eddie is such an icon, and flipping through some of his famous appearances to see which Killers we could pair them with was a dream come true,” Dead By Daylight product manager Kirby Taylor said in a statement.

“We’re also glad our Survivors can get in on the fun with some killer tour t-shirts. A couple of those even have a little surprise as well, depending on the Survivor, but we’ll leave that up to players to find.”

Just last month, Dead By Daylight announced a partnership with popular horror franchise Alan Wake, adding the titular character as a playable character with brand new perks, brand new skins, new voice lines and more.

Creative director of Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment said in a statement at the time that the studio is “thrilled to bring Alan Wake, our tortured writer, into the acclaimed Dead By Daylight.”

In other gaming news, any future Call Of Duty games will be launched on Xbox Game Pass day one, according to a new interview with Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer.