‘Dead By Daylight’ is selling game models as NFTs, and fans aren’t happy

Behaviour Interactive has announced that it will be selling Dead By Daylight NFTs, receiving fan backlash in the process.

In a new Twitter post last night (October 18), the developer shared an update to the DBD community revealing that it has been working behind the scenes for several months to adapt in-game Hellraiser models for use as NFTs.

“Behaviour worked with Boss Protocol over several months to adapt in-game models for use as NFTs and approved them prior to the release of Pinhead in DbD. The NFTs have a chance to grant access to the #Hellraiser chapter of DbD,” the post read.

In a follow-up tweet, Behaviour added: “Park Avenue Entertainment and Boss Protocol are great partners and it’s been a pleasure to work with them to bring #Hellraiser to DbD.”

Behaviour worked with Boss Protocol over several months to adapt in-game models for use as NFTs and approved them prior to the release of Pinhead in DbD. The NFTs have a chance to grant access to the #Hellraiser chapter of DbD. pic.twitter.com/3ZZKq3uPYN — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 18, 2021

The Boss Protocol website displays the Dead By Daylight NFTs available, including a Hellraiser‘s Pinhead character model from the game version as well as a Chatterer, a Lament Configuration and another mystery item.

Behaviour has received backlash since its announcement last night, with many fans stating their disappointment in the developer, as NFTs are known to be extremely damaging to the environment due to the process of creating them.

An NFT is a non-fungible token and is a digital item that uses blockchain technology to allow people to pay and have ownership over them. They can be used to reproduce different types of digital files as “unique items” such as videos, photos and more. In this case, Behaviour is offering fans the chance to basically own the Hellraiser NFTs but not physically.

It’s been confirmed that no game content is locked behind the NFTs but “certain Pinhead NFTs will unlock access” to certain Hellraiser collectables.

