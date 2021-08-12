‘Dead By Daylight’ latest patch enhances Pyramid Head’s butt

Behaviour Interactive has released a new Dead By Daylight patch, fixing multiple bugs and making Pyramid Head’s butt bigger.

Patch 5.1.1 is available now and among its many other fixes, one update indicates that Behaviour has “fixed an issued that caused The Executioner’s rear to be too flat” (thanks, Polygon).

Since Pyramid Head launched in Dead By Daylight in 2020, players have paid much attention to Pyramid Head’s butt with many suggesting that it’s been changed over time. However, in a statement last year, Behaviour claimed that the character’s butt has “remained untouched”.

Now with the release of the latest patch, players finally have confirmation of changes to the Silent Hill character. Polygon reached out for a comment on the update to which Behaviour Interactive responded saying: “Pyramid Head’s behind was never nerfed. This said, we recently found a bug on one of his outfits, The Corrupted. The cloth covering his butt had clipping issues which made it well, flat.

“We fixed it and it will be pushed live in our next update, this Tuesday. I hope that you and our community agree on the level of roundness, I know you have been closely monitoring the situation.”

Other updates that come with the Patch include a plethora of bug fixes, as well as an update to The Trickster who has received buffs to his abilities.

Dead By Daylight‘s latest crossover saw the addition of Resident Evil characters Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis, along with the Racoon City Police Department map.

In other news, the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed until 2022.