‘Dead By Daylight’ may celebrate anniversary with long-awaited ‘Alien’ crossover

Dead By Daylight may be preparing to celebrate its seventh anniversary with an Alien crossover, as one Disney employee appears to be teasing.

While Behaviour Interactive is yet to confirm the horror game’s next killer, a few signs have pointed to the studio introducing the Xenomorph from James Cameron‘s Alien film series.

Kendrick Pejoro, franchise management coordinator at Disney Studios, appears to have been hinting at a crossover for several months.

The teasers began last October, when Pejoro asked who fans would like to see appear in Dead By Daylight and marked their post “#SciFi”.

Ok then. Let’s do this 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/nTokZfslVn — Ken Pejoro (@KendrickPejoro) October 28, 2022

Skipping forward, this month Pejoro teased Alien Day — an event held on April 26 that references LV-426, the moon where Xenomorphs creatures were first discovered in Cameron’s 1979 film.

The upcoming date also shares some significance with Dead By Daylight. Yesterday (April 17), Behaviour Interactive announced that on April 26 it will be handing out an in-game Premium Rift Pass free to Twitch Prime subscribers, which the studio claimed is “packed with loads of stuff we worked really hard on”.

If an Alien-related crossover proves to be true, fans will likely have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on it

Last week (April 10), Pejero liked a tweet that suggested “Alien for DBD’s 7th anniversary this year,” which takes place on June 14 — the same month Dead By Daylight‘s next chapter (and killer) is estimated to launch.

However, Behaviour Interactive has not commented on these rumours — so Pejero’s Twitter activity is worth taking with a grain of salt until anything is confirmed or denied.

In other Dead By Daylight news, last month it was revealed that film studio Blumhouse will be adapting Behaviour Interactive’s horror game into a film, though a director and cast are yet to be named.