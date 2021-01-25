Dead by Daylight team announces Colourblind Mode

The developers of Dead by Daylight have announced the introduction of a colourblind accessibility mode for the game, following some controversial comments made last week.

Ethan Larson, Behaviour Interactive’s lead programmer in charge of Dead by Daylight, courted controversy on a (now-deleted) live stream Q&A over on Twitch. When asked about the necessity for a colourblindness mode due to the colour usage in Dead by Daylight, Larson responded with irritation.

“Alright JC,” Larson addressed the viewer. “It’s getting really boring just blabbing about colourblind mode all the time, we’ve heard it a million times, we know, continuing to badger us about it isn’t going to change anything,

“If it gets done, it’ll get done when we have time to do it, or if somebody decides it’s something that should be done, we know a lot of players want it, we know it’s not a small number.”

The comment was circulated on social media, prompting the COO of accessibility charity Able Gamers to respond. Steven Spohn made his feelings clear on Twitter, saying: “If you’re tired of ‘being badgered about it’ imagine how tired people are of not being able to play your game because it’s inaccessible to them.”

After two hours, Behaviour Interactive released a statement confirming colourblind mode was in development. “In recent months, we have been hard at work bringing colourblind modes to Dead by Daylight,” the statement read. “While these are not the circumstances we would have liked to announce this, we feel the time is right.

A brief statement on colorblind accessibility (thread) pic.twitter.com/6a1jfrNfNu — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) January 21, 2021

“We will be addressing colourblindness concerns with the new HUD by the Mid-Chapter release. For further colourblind support, we’re aiming for the next Chapter release (date TBD). These are our first steps towards making DBD more accessible to our players.”

As stated in the video, there is no definite release date for this mode.