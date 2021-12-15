‘Dead By Daylight’ to get chapter based on Japanese horror film ‘Ringu’

Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical horror title Dead By Daylight is bringing the iconic Japanese horror film Ringu to the title early next year.

Arriving in March 2022, the chapter is inspired by the 1998 Japanese horror film and novel that was based on, not the 2002 American remake The Ring. A brief announcement trailer teased the reveal, which is embedded below.

Whilst no details on how the killer or survivors from the chapter will work have been revealed yet, it is undeniable that the famous curse that spreads when people watch a videotape will be involved somehow. That said, apparently there will be “countless gameplay possibilities as it merges the eerie and melancholic world of the psychological horror masterwork with the twisted fantasy of Dead By Daylight.”

“The importance of the Ringu franchise in Japan, and its influence on culture around the world are undeniable,” says Mathieu Côté, game director for Dead by Daylight. “To be given the opportunity to dive into that legendary story as we bring this creation into Dead By Daylight is an immense honour. This new Chapter will give our players something intensely dark and troubling, a real heart-pounding experience that adds to the already high intensity of our game.”

Recently the Portrait Of A Murder chapter launched for Dead By Daylight, bringing with it a new killer, survivor, and map. New killer The Artist uses the power Birds of Torment to send a flock of crows to survivors who will damage anyone in their flightpath, which also marks a survivors aura if so.

In other news, some of the original Xbox 360 Halo titles have finally had online matchmaking removed ahead of the complete server shutdown of the games on the console. Servers will disappear on January 13, 2022.