‘Dead Cells’ creator reveals new game ‘Nuclear Blaze’

The next project from Dead Cells‘ creator has been unveiled.

Nuclear Blaze, which comes from Sébastien Bénard, will allow players to play as a firefighter tasked to put out a huge blaze. However, fans will quickly discover a secret military facility which will upend plans, with players allowed to uncover the truth.

Nuclear Blaze comes from Red Art Games, and is set to be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 from April 28 next year, available both digitally and physically.

Watch the trailer below:

The full synopsis reads: “A huge fire is raging and you are sent on the spot to stop it. Business as usual for a highly-trained and experienced firefighter such as yourself. Air dropped right in the middle of this blazing inferno, your main mission objectives are to contain the fire, investigate its causes and look for survivors.

“The unexpected discovery of a secret military facility is quickly going to send a monkey wrench in your plans. Unravel the truth behind the existence of Site 16 and A-[redacted]. Access to that information may require authorization clearance [redacted] and [redacted] though…”.

Dead Cells was first released back in 2018, and sees players take on the role of the Prisoner as they try to escape a diseased island and slay its king.

Last month, the game released a crossover-packed update that features the likes Hotline Miami, Slay the Spire, Shovel Knight.

In a four-star review of Dead Cells‘ mobile port, NME said: “It’s an incredible game, and, for the most part, the controls can keep up.

“They’re not perfect, but they work most of the time. This is largely due to the fact that you can turn on an auto-attack, which stops you from button mashing on your phone, as it automatically hits enemies that come within range of your primary weapon.”