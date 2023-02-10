‘Dead Cells’ gives ‘Castlevania’-inspired expansion a release date

Motion Twin has confirmed a release date for the Castlevania-inspired downloadable content (DLC) for Dead Cells.

According to Evil Empire, the Return To Castlevania DLC is “our very own love letter to the granddad of Dead Cells”.

Announced earlier this week during a Nintendo Direct, Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania is due for release on March 6.

Advertisement

The DLC will bring “two new biomes” to Dead Cells where plays will be able to “wield iconic weapons such as the vampire killer, throwing axe & holy water against classic enemies like mermen, bone throwers & haunted armors on your warpath to vanquish Dracula himself.”

“Three epic boss fights await you throughout the haunted Castle, no prizes for guessing who one of them is,” continued developers.

Check out the launch trailer, which contains about “five per cent of the content on offer” below:

Originally announced at the end of last year, Motion Twin and Evil Empire said: ”Yep, one of the biggest, if not the biggest, inspirations behind Dead Cells is being reimagined in our fast-paced, frenetic gameplay with our most ambitious DLC to date.”

“Somehow we managed to convince Konami to let us recreate this truly iconic pillar of gaming, and we have loved every minute of crafting our very own love letter to the granddad of Dead Cells, bringing the Castlevania series back to its 2D action roots. We hope that we have done justice to the game that inspired a thousand more and it has been a ridiculous privilege to work on this project.”

Advertisement

The expansion will also include over 60 Castlevania tracks and will reportedly cost $9.99 (£8.30). Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

Elsewhere during the Nintendo Direct, the company shared a new gameplay trailer for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and gave Advanced Wars 1+2 a new release date.

Nintendo also confirmed a number of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles would be available on the Switch, via its expansion pack subscription service, alongside a new steampunk-inspired Professor Layton game.