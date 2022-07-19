‘Dead Cells’ roadmap confirms game is “mid-life”

Dead Cells developer Motion Twin has released a roadmap for the game going into 2023, and reassured that development for the game is far from over.

The roadmap and statement comes from a Steam post from yesterday (July 18), where Motion Twin said it wants to “kill off the belief that, with the latest DLC ‘The Queen and the Sea’, we are at or near the end of Dead Cells‘ lifetime. We can see how people ended up thinking this, but reports of our death have been greatly exaggerated…”

To make sure people fully understand that more Dead Cells content is coming, the team then shared a roadmap of what to expect in the coming months.

Summer 2022 will see the Panchaku (a sort of nunchaku made of cooking pans) and an outfit based off the character in the game’s trailers, alongside “a ton of rebalancing on weapons & items, reworking the legendaries system to make it more intuitive & interesting, a Soul Knight weapon & outfit and you’ll be able to pet the pets.”

Later this year a Boss Rush area will be added to the game, which will let players fight all the bosses they’ve seen so far back-to-back, with specific rewards too. There will also be a few different modes, and a scoreboard as well.

A winter update is also scheduled for this year, but Motion Twin says it will remain a surprise.

“Heading into 2023 we won’t be slowing down,” added the team. “in fact we’ll be stepping things up! It’s going to be by far our biggest year since the 1.0 launch and we’re thrilled to show you what we’ve been cooking up behind the scenes.”

“What we’re getting at here is that we’re very much in the mid-life of Dead Cells. We’re not sneaking out at night to get drunk on street corners anymore, but we’ve still got plenty of life in us before our knees start to give in, so prepare yourselves for more Dead Cells content.”

