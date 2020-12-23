‘Dead Rising’ headlines January’s Games With Gold for Xbox

Xbox has announced its free Games With Gold titles for January, including the original Dead Rising.

Members can download the first two games between January 1-31, consisting of the horror platformer Little Nightmares, and the Xbox 360 title The King Of Fighters XIII.

On January 16, the Xbox One version of the original Dead Rising will be available until February 15, along with original Xbox title Breakdown, which will be included until January 31.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement tweet below:

If you like games and playing them, then it's a great time to be a member. Check out the latest Games with Gold lineup: https://t.co/tLB8KCT8Gr pic.twitter.com/Ugc80CL4ye — Xbox (@Xbox) December 22, 2020

Dead Rising is a remastered version of the original Xbox 360 game, delivering the iconic gameplay from the series as players must survive a zombie horde against a strict constant time limit. Accompanying the game is Little Nightmares, a spooky platformer which invites players to explore its decrepit world. A sequel has also been confirmed for next year.

For Xbox 360 fans, The King Of Fighters XIII is a beautiful fighting game, continuing the series’ story arc and also inviting new players. On the other hand, Breakdown is a first person shooter by Bandai Namco, which also utilises elements of fighting games through its visceral combat.

The Raven: Remastered, Bleed 2 and Stacking are all currently available as part of December’s Games With Gold on Xbox. An array of new Game Pass titles have also made their way to the system, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Advertisement

Among Us will also be heading to the Xbox family next year, as it was confirmed the title will be added to the service in the future.