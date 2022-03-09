‘Dead Space’ audio development stream taking place this week

Motive Studios has announced a developer stream for the upcoming Dead Space reboot, with it focusing on the game’s audio development.

The second of the studio’s developer streams, this one will take place on March 11 at 6PM GMT / 10AM PT / 1PM ET on both YouTube and Twitch.

A short teaser was shared on the official Dead Space Twitter, with it recommending people tune in with headphones for the best experience.

Advertisement

The franchise reboot is currently planned for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with GamesBeat reporting the game will release in late 2022.

Last time anyone heard of Dead Space, Motive said the team were “going to be heads down now working on the game, taking some time to review all the thoughts, theories, and suggestions you’ve all shared with us.”

Back in August of last year the team also showed off some pre-production footage of the Dead Space reimagining, whilst detailing what fans can expect. The overall narrative will remain almost exactly the same, but the team will use the sequels and wider universe to enrich the experience.

The zero-gravity thrusters from Dead Space 2 will be retroactively added, and Gunner Wright, the original voice of protagonist Isaac Clarke, will be returning for the remake. This means Isaac Clarke will now speak during story beats, but remain mostly silent during gameplay to harken back to the original.

Advertisement

Motive has said from the beginning that it wants to open with fans about the development of the remake, using feedback and community engagement throughout development.

This reboot is going to be a recreation of the 2008 original developed by Visceral Games and published by EA.

In other news, here’s how to watch today’s State Of Play stream and what to expect from it.