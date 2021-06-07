‘Dead Space’ comeback hinted at by industry insiders

EA’s horror franchise Dead Space could be set to return according to a conversation between two industry insiders.

Nick Baker from Xbox Era posted from his @Shpeshal_Nick account: “You know, the more I’ve been thinking about it, the more I think Dead Space has a chance of coming back in some way. Whether via Remasters or a sequel. Or hopefully both.”

However, things got interesting when Jez Corden from Windows Central replied “That WOULD BE PRETTY COOL WOULDN’T IT NICK? You know. If it was ACTUALLY HAPPENING MAYBE? That would be PRETTY COOL” which heavily implies another Dead Space game could be in development.

That WOULD BE PRETTY COOL WOULDN'T IT NICK? You know. If it was ACTUALLY HAPPENING MAYBE? That would be PRETTY COOL. — Jez Corden (@JezCorden) June 5, 2021

Advertisement

However, Corden’s later replies seem to hint his enthusiastic response could be a prank. Tweeting a laughing gif with “When I ruin @Shpeshal_Nick’s tweets.”

First released in 2008, Dead Space, a sci-fi survival horror game influenced by Resident Evil 4, was set on galactic mining ship USG Ishimura. Players were put in the shoes of Isaac Clarke, an engineer sent as part of a rescue crew to investigate why the Ishimura has lost all communications.

Upon boarding the ship, they find the crew has been transformed into murderous mutant creatures, and Clarke fights for his survival.

Advertisement

The game would go on to spin off several comic miniseries, two animated movies, lightgun-based spin-off Dead Space: Extraction, adventure game DS: Ignition, and two direct sequels. The last of which, Dead Space 3, was released in 2013.