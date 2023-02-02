‘Dead Space’ creator praises EA Motive’s “faithful” remake

Glen Schofield, the creator of the original Dead Space has praised EA Motive‘s “faithful” remake, which was released last week.

Schofield created 2008’s Dead Space while working at EA before a stint working on several Call Of Duty games for Activision. More recently, Schofield oversaw The Callisto Protocol as CEO of Striking Distance Studios.

Taking to Linkedin, Glen Schofield’s daughter Nicole [who worked as an environmental artist on The Callisto Protocol] wrote: “It’s a strange, bittersweet moment, I am happy to see new fans and old share their love for Dead Space. It will always be a core memory for me.

“The original came out in 2008 and was unfortunately seen as unsuccessful due to sales. Years later it has amassed a following of loyal horror and sci-if fans alike. This is not an unsuccessful game, this was a triumphant win for sci-fi horror genre. Shout out to Motive Studio for their amazing remake.”

Replying to the post, Glen wrote: “To all of you who worked on the original, thank you for your contributions to an amazing game. It has withstood the test of time. And to Motive, thank you for your care in remaking the game faithfully. Congratulations.”

It comes as some of the original team behind GoldenEye 007 have hit out at the recent re-releases for Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

“Sad to think Goldeneye for Switch and Xbox was outsourced to 2 different devs,” said composer Graeme Norgate. “You could have got the old team back together for one more gig guys. We wouldn’t have let you down. Labour of loves are always better value than cash for mates.”

He went on to guarantee that “the appetite would have been there” for a full remaster.

Following the release of Dead Space, fans believe that Motive is looking to remake Dead Space 2 and 3 after translating an “indecipherable” log in the new, New Game+ mode.

However, composer Trevor Gureckis believes it would make “a whole lot of sense” for EA Motive to start looking at a brand new Dead Space 4 game.

In other news, Saweetie has confirmed she's set to perform an official Super Bowl virtual concert within Roblox.