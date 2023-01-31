‘Dead Space’ fans think “indecipherable” in-game message points to future remakes

Dead Space fans believe that an “indecipherable” unlockable New Game+ log suggests that future remakes are on the way.

EA Motive’s Dead Space remake launched last week, updating the 2008 game and adding an alternative ending.

It also features a New Game+ mode, which unlocks after completing the game for the first time. The New Game+ mode gives players access to a more challenging version of Dead Space, with more advanced enemies and a series of special collectables. It also adds a number of logs, which provide further backstory to the Dead Space storyline.

However one of these “indecipherable” logs suggests future remakes could be released.

Made up of a unique series of Dead Space hieroglyphs, the log has already been translated by fans who believe the opening paragraph [“They walk in white, untouched by red. They order the living, they shepherd the dead”] refers to the Oracles, a mysterious cult found in the Dead Space 2 downloadable content, Severed.

It’s been 12 years since we launched Isaac into space in Dead Space 2 and nothing has compared for me since pic.twitter.com/xikutrvmuW — Joshua K (@joshua_k98) January 21, 2023

Reddit users have gone on to suggest that the second paragraph [“A finger’s touch – we’re frozen still. They are the answer, they are the will”] nods to Dead Space 3’s frozen planet Tau Volantis.

Another New Game+ log refers to Sprawl, a space station from Dead Space 2.

Dead Space 2 was originally released in 2011, with a third game coming in 2013.

While nothing has been confirmed, the Dead Space remake has been met with largely positive reviews. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “EA Motive’s remake of Dead Space does most of what you’d hope for, massively improving the game’s visual quality and improving certain mechanics like zero-g, while retaining the frantic combat and lightning-paced story of the original. Your mileage may vary on the changes to the story, but it feels for the most part like the Dead Space you remember.”

To celebrate the release, Epic Games confirmed a Dead Space crossover in Fortnite, with Isaac Clark now available as a playable character.

