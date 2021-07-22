‘Dead Space’ is officially getting a remake

Classic sci-fi survival horror Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

READ MORE: The best horror games that you need to play in 2021

As confirmed during EA Play, the US firm revealed that the upcoming Dead Space remake is being rebuilt from the ground up, taking advantage of next-gen consoles to make it more immersive than ever.

“Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next-generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine,” the company revealed.

Advertisement

Dead Space fans can expect an ‘improved’ story, characters and gameplay mechanics while reliving the tale of Isaac Clarke as he fights to survive aboard the USG Ishimura.

“The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” said EA senior producer Phillippe Ducharme.

“We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team.

“As we look to modernise the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well.”

Dead Space tells the story of Isaac Clarke – an unassuming engineer who finds himself fighting for survival during a mission to repair the USG Ishimura.

Advertisement

“The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge…and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura.”

“Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity.”

Dead Space will b available worldwide on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.