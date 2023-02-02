‘Dead Space’ remake composer says ‘Dead Space 4’ would “make a lot of sense”

Trevor Gureckis, the composer for EA Motive‘s recent Dead Space remake, has shared that it “would make a lot of sense” for the studio to develop Dead Space 4.

In an interview with PCGamesN, Gureckis shared that while he’s not been told of any plans for the series going forward, he’s looking forward to seeing where it goes next.

“I’m curious to see what [Motive and EA] will do,” shared the composer. “If they just skip ahead and go to Dead Space 4 that would make a lot of sense. You do a great remake and then move the franchise in the direction of Dead Space 4.”

Gureckis added that while “doing a remake makes sense to refresh everyone’s minds,” he thinks “pushing it forward to Dead Space 4 would be super fun.”

Motive’s remake launched last week (January 27), receiving a positive reception from critics and fans alike. We awarded the action-horror four stars out of five in our review, praising it as a “thoughtfully executed remake of one of the best action-horror games around.”

“EA Motive’s remake of Dead Space does most of what you’d hope for, massively improving the game’s visual quality and improving certain mechanics like zero-g, while retaining the frantic combat and lightning-paced story of the original,” reads our review. “Your mileage may vary on the changes to the story, but it feels for the most part like the Dead Space you remember.”

While the remake appears to have been a success for EA and Motive, the pair are yet to confirm whether it will do anything more with the series. However, this week (January 31) fans have speculated that an “indecipherable” log in the game suggests that Motive will give the rest of the trilogy the remake treatment.