‘Dead Space’ remake developers change weapon sounds after feedback

EA Motive has changed the sound effects tied to the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle weapons in the Dead Space remake following fan feedback.

The developer made the announcement on Twitter yesterday (April 13), where it says it “listened and made modifications” following fan feedback on the weapon sounds (via Eurogamer).

The below video shows a comparison between the original Dead Space from 2008, the recent developer live stream and the updated weapon sounds following fan feedback.

Things you did:

Shared feedback on our Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle Things we did:

Listened and made modifications 💥 pic.twitter.com/HIMJ9kHRE4 — Dead Space (@deadspace) April 13, 2022

Advertisement

EA Motive also commented on a post in the Dead Space subreddit, explaining the changes: “The sense of power from weapons comes with the full experience, as it’s not only the core sounds you’ll hear, but also the impact on surfaces, and the effects on the environments.”

“You’ll notice the Plasma Cutter frequency range has been rebalanced to focus more on the kick, as well as the lower end. Overall, this better aligns to that “feel” that so many of you mentioned with the original.”

The Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle were originally shown off during a sound design live stream from EA Motive last month. In the same stream, the developer announced that the Dead Space remake would be releasing in “early 2023”, pushing it back from a release date this year.

In the game’s first development live stream last year, EA Motive made it clear that it wanted to be open with long-time fans and community members throughout the development process and even went so far as to encourage feedback on all aspects of the game – something the studio already seems to be acting on.

Advertisement

In other news, No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games says its next project is “pretty ambitious”, and that it won’t impact plans for future updates in No Man’s Sky.