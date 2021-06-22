‘Dead Space’ revival in development at EA Motive, more sources claim

Further rumours have hinted that a Dead Space revival is in development at EA’s Motive Studios, and that it will be announced at EA Play Live on July 22.

It is believed that the rumoured Dead Space title will be a reimagining and not a sequel, according to a report from Gematsu.

The news was first hinted at by GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb in a stream over the weekend, where he said EA Motive is working on an “established IP revival”. Gematsu and Eurogamer have also said they believe the game will be in the survival-horror franchise.

Advertisement

When Grubb initially made the claim about EA Motive’s next game he added: “We’re going to see it… if we’re not dead first.” This caused the initial belief that the game was Dead Space, and these corroborations further indicate that.

The last game in the series was Dead Space 3 which released in 2013. The survival-horror title didn’t meet EA’s sales expectations and thus a potential Dead Space sequel was canned.

Back in 2018 Eurogamer spoke to Dead Space creative director Ben Wanat, who told them about what that game may have looked like.

He said: “The notion was you were trying to survive day to day against infested ships, searching for a glimmer of life, scavenging supplies to keep your own little ship going, trying to find survivors”

The potential sequel would have also had both linear and open world type sections, bringing together the design of the original trilogy from Visceral Games.

Advertisement

EA Motive, who is reportedly making this Dead Space revival, formed in 2015 and helped develop Star Wars Battlefront II for EA before fully developing Star Wars Squadrons. In a blog post EA Motive’s general manager Patrick Klaus said the studio are working on “several unannounced projects”.

In other news, Sonic Team is hoping that the upcoming 2022 Sonic game will help “lay the foundation” for future titles in the series.