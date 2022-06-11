‘Deadly Premonition 2’ has received a surprise Steam release

A surprise Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise PC port has just been announced at the GamesRadar’s Future Game Show livestream – and it’s available to play now.

The sequel to the 2010 Twin Peaks-inspired cult classic originally released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2020, however at the time there was no word on a release for other platforms. That changed today (June 11), with a surprise announcement that was accompanied by a humorous trailer featuring the game’s director, SWERY, looking at the message, “All work and no DP2 Steam port makes Swery a dull boy” repeatedly displayed on a computer screen.

Advertisement

The game received a mixed reception on release, with the Switch version being criticised for its performance and technical issues. These were mostly noticeable framerate drops when exploring the open-world. The game was also met with controversy surrounding is deadnaming and misgendering of a trans character, however this was later addressed in a patch, with SWERY apologising for any offence caused via his Twitter account.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is available to purchase now on PC for £33.99, however it is discounted to £23.79 until June 18. Mouse and keyboard support for the port is currently unavailable at the time of publication.

In other news, mobster shooter Enemy of the State has recently been revealed, and is set to release in 2024.