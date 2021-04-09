‘Deadly Premonition 2’ may be coming to Steam this year

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise may be coming to Steam at some point this year, according to a report.

The sequel to Deadly Premonition was released in 2020 to some controversy, but appears to be receiving a Steam release that may yet fix some of the gameplay issues on launch.

Initially a Nintendo release, the timed exclusivity has since expired, and an internal document from Thunderful Group appears to show the game on a list of 2021 releases.

The list, published by Rely On Horror stipulates a digital-only version of Deadly Premonition 2 will be released on PC via Steam at some point this year, with the original report suggesting an anniversary release.

The release of Deadly Premonition 2 was not without challenge, as the Switch horror game was criticised for poor game performance and insensitive treatment of trans characters.

Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro responded to the allegations of transphobia with a full statement, confirming he would rewrite and fix scenes that caused the issues.

Good morning everyone.

I need to tell you about my apologies about DP2.

So I wrote message by myself with Google-sensei.

Please forgive my poor english skills. SWERY pic.twitter.com/x5fR114HnF — Hidetaka SWERY Skywalker (@Swery65) July 13, 2020

In his statement, Swery said that he “might have hurt transgender people in my scenario” and that it was not intended to be offensive. “Some scenes will be sanity checked by a team that included [sic] diversity,” he wrote, “and I will rewrite that scene ASAP”.

UK-based indie publisher The Irregular Corporation recently announced its partnership with Swery and his studio White Owls Inc on Twitter. “We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Swery & White Owls Inc to publish The Good Life on PC & consoles!” it said.

We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @Swery65 & White Owls Inc, to publish The Good Life on PC & consoles! 🐱🐶 To celebrate we have a brand new video to share with you 👇 pic.twitter.com/pVlpQMrOM1 — Irregular Corp (@IrregularCorp) November 30, 2020

The Good Life, a very different game from Deadly Premonition, follows the journey of Naomi Hayward, who travels to the idyllic English town of Rainy Woods to uncover a mystery.

While there, she discovers that the villagers turn into cats and dogs at night, and soon gains the ability to do the same.

Aside from The Good Life and Deadly Premonition, Swery is also known for his work on the episodic adventure game D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die and PS2 title Spy Fiction.