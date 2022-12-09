‘Death Stranding 2’ confirmed by Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding 2 has been confirmed by Hideo Kojima, with the reveal trailer available to watch below.

The sequel to Kojima’s post-apocalyptic epic was announced at The 2022 Game Awards last night (December 8).

Death Stranding 2 will see the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Troy Baker as Higgs and Léa Seydoux as Fragile while Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna join the cast.

The reveal trailer sees a significantly older Porter being invited to “hit the road and start a new journey” via an underwater base. Check it out below.

The rumours around Death Stranding 2 have been circulating since last August, with Reedus first confirming that a sequel to Death Stranding was being “planned” before saying that work had begun on the title earlier this year.

Back in October, Kojima confirmed Fanning’s involvement in a mystery project from Kojima Productions while the following month, Kutsuna’s casting was also made public.

The original Death Stranding was released in 2019, with a director’s cut coming in 2021. The game was initially a PlayStation exclusive, before it was made available on PC. As of March 2021, Death Stranding has sold over five million copies.

Last month, Kojima confirmed that his Kojima Productions would remain independent.

“We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and are not backed by anyone, and are on good terms with everybody in the industry,” he said. “Every day I am approached by offers from all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices but it’s not that I want money. I want to make what I want to make. That’s why I created this studio. So as long as I’m alive, I don’t think I’ll ever accept those offers.”

Elsewhere at The 2022 Game Awards, the ceremony’s coveted Game Of The Year award went to Elden Ring, Marvel Snap won Best Mobile Game and God Of War: Ragnarok picked up seven awards including Best Narrative. Check out the full list of winners here.